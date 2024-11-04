People know I respect women: Congress’ Amin Patel after Arvind Sawant apologizes for ‘imported maal’ remark

Mumbai: Two days after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant made a derogatory remark about Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Shaina NC, Amin Patel, the Congress candidate from the Mumba Devi assembly seat for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, said on Sunday that people know he respects women and consistently advocates for their rights.

The controversy began on November 1, when Sawant, while campaigning for Amin Patel, allegedly referred to Shaina as "imported maal," saying, "Look at her situation. She was in the BJP her entire career, and now she's joined another party. Imported 'maal' doesn't work here; only original 'maal' does."

Sawant later apologised for his remark, saying that he was "deliberately targeted."

Shaina had also alleged that Congress MLA Amin Patel, present at the time, laughed along.

In response, Patel noted that Sawant had issued a clarification and apologised for his remark, which Shaina NC has accepted.

"Arvind Sawant has clarified his remarks, and Shaina NC has accepted the clarification. I have always said publicly that I respect women, and today you can see the many women who stand here with us. People know that Amit Patel respects women. We do not take anyone an opponent in election, an election is fought on principles, policies and the development of the region," Patel said while speaking to ANI.

Patel also spoke about his support among women and the Congress party's commitment to women's rights. "The women here support us because we advocate for their safety, rights, and respect. We don't only think about women's issues during elections; we regard them as our sisters and stand with them through all hardships. Congress has a longstanding commitment to these principles," he added.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of his constituency, highlighting his 15 years of service and expressing confidence in continued support.

"For the past 15 years, the people of Mumba Devi have blessed me, and you can see the respect and affection they show me. This time as well, the people are with me--101 percent. The MVA and Congress will win. Over the last 15 years, we have made significant progress in the work we undertook," he said.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with vote counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

Notably, Shaina NC is contesting against Amin Patel from the Mumbadevi seat from Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), which she joined last week after leaving BJP. (ANI)

Also Read: Congress responsible for atrocities against Sikhs in 1984: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Also Watch: