Assam: Draft Electoral Roll published in Sonitpur, Haflong ahead of Assembly Election

Tezpur: Following the directives of the Election Commission of India, a special brief revision of the draft electoral roll has commenced in the Sonitpur electoral district, along with other districts of the state, with the base date of January 1, 2025. Under this special revision process, the draft voter lists for the 65th Dhekiajuli, 66th Barchalla, 67th Tezpur, 68th Rangapara, and 69th Naduar Legislative Assembly constituencies have been published on Tuesday.

According to the draft roll, the total number of voters in the Sonitpur electoral district is 960,189, comprising 476,089 male voters, 484,077 female voters, and 23 third-gender voters. The total number of polling stations is 1,151. The 65th Dhekiajuli constituency has a total of 223,652 voters, with 112,377 males, 111,271 females, and 4 third-gender voters, and 268 polling stations. The 66th Barchala constituency has a total of 191,006 voters, including 95,403 males, 95,597 females, and 6 third-gender voters, with 230 polling stations. The 67th Tezpur constituency has a total of 176,685 voters, with 85,788 males, 90,893 females, and 4 third-gender voters, and 211 polling stations. The 68th Rangapara constituency has a total of 167,953 voters, comprising 82,150 males, 85,797 females, and 6 third-gender voters, with 203 polling stations. The 69th Naduar constituency has a total of 200,893 voters, including 100,371 males, 100,519 females, and 3 third-gender voters, with 239 polling stations. If voters wish to include or correct their details in the draft voter list, they may submit the required form between October 29 and November 28, .

Objections and claims will be resolved by December 24. Voters can check their names in the draft voter list through the website or the “Voter Helpline Mobile App” using the EPIC (Elector Photo Identity Card) number issued by the Election Commission of India. Additionally, the final voter list will be published on January 6, 2025, as announced by the election officer of the Sonitpur Electoral District in a press note.

Haflong: Dima Hasao District Commissioner along with election officer published the Draft Electoral Roll pertaining to 113-Haflong (ST) on Tuesday. Addressing the media in a press meet held at Deputy Commissioner conference hall the DC informed that as per notification No.23/2024-ERS-Vol-IV, Dated 7.8.2024 received from the Election Commission of india, New Delhi that the Draft Electoral Roll pertaining to 113-Haflong (ST) was published on Tuesday.

A Copy of Electoral Roll is available at Election Office, Haflong and with respective Booth Level Officers (BLO) at the polling stations and may be inspected during office hours. The draft Electoral Roll is also published online in the website dimahasao.assam.gov.in for public information. If there is any claim for the inclusion of a name in the roll or any objection to particulars in any entry, it should be lodged on or before the 28-11-24, in FORM 6,7, or 8 as may be appropriate.

An eligible citizen, who is going to attain the age of eighteen years on any of the subsequent qualifying dates in the year, 2025, that is to say, the 1st April, 2025, the 1st of July, 2025 or the 1st October, 2025, may also file his or her claim for inclusion of his or her name in the roll, in Form-6, in advance, starting from the date of notice, and the same shall be considered and decided in the respective quarter of the year with reference to the respective qualifying date.

Every such claim or objection should either be presented in my office or to respective Booth Level Officer or sent by post to the address given below so as to reach me not later than the aforesaid date. Further, such claims or objection may submitted online through NVSP.in, Voter helpline App. ERONET/BLO App on or before the said fixed date, le 28/11/24.

The DC also appealed to include the names of all eligible person as per guidelines and not to shy away in including their names in voter list as their right.

