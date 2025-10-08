People of Bihar will once again give the NDA alliance a chance: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday expressed confidence in its performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, stating that the people of the state will once again give the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a chance to govern.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said: “There is a wave of joy and optimism across Bihar as the elections have been announced. The NDA has delivered excellent results. We have worked on improving roads, electricity, water supply, infrastructure, and industry. We have built a new cricket stadium, and metro services have already begun in Patna.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated Rs 14 lakh crore for Bihar’s development over the past 11 years. We have constructed major bridges and airports, and more importantly, deposited Rs 10,000 each into the accounts of over one crore women across the state. Pensions have also been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100. There is immense satisfaction among the people because they recognise the good work done by the NDA. We eagerly await the elections, confident that the people of Bihar will give us another opportunity to serve. No other alliance can match the Nitish Kumar-Modi partnership,” he said.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain echoed similar sentiments: “There is a wave of happiness in Bihar. The NDA government has accomplished a great deal in roads, electricity, water, infrastructure, and industries. Metro services have started, and PM Modi’s investment of Rs 14 lakh crore has transformed Bihar. We have empowered women by depositing Rs 10,000 in their accounts and increased pensions. The people know that only the NDA can deliver good governance. We are eagerly waiting for the elections to return to power.”

BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh said: “In Bihar, the dynastic and corrupt forces will be defeated. The government led by PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, defenders of democracy, will accelerate Bihar’s development. PM Modi and the NDA government have taken historic steps for women’s welfare. Schemes worth Rs 62,000 crore have been announced for youth employment. Bihar is advancing on the path of self-employment and growth. The people of Bihar will once again give the NDA alliance a chance.”

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results being declared on November 14, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday. (IANS)

