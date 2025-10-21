Permission required for conducting namaz on public grounds: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge has stated that permission is required for conducting namaz (prayers) at public places. He clarified that no matter who organises events at public places, permission is mandatory.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, Priyank Kharge made this statement while responding to a question. “In our order, no organization, religion, or caste has been mentioned. Even I, you (media), and everyone else must obtain permission. That’s it. The rule is the same, whether it is former minister K.N. Rajanna or BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra making a remark,” he said.

It may be recalled that former minister Rajanna, while questioning his own government’s order mandating all organisations to obtain permission from authorities, had asked whether anyone questions permission when namaz is offered in public grounds. He had also suggested that if laws are not practical, they will remain only on paper.

Priyank Kharge further stated: “In our order making it mandatory for private organisations to obtain permission for holding events in public places, the name of no organisation has been mentioned. Then why this confusion? For the first time in the country, we are facing a peculiar situation where leaders are openly declaring that they will not follow the law and are organising ‘Pathsanchalan’ (foot march).”

“They (RSS) are refusing to provide documents to prove they are a registered body. When asked who should be held accountable, they don’t answer. What does this mean? They insist on holding events despite refusal. One of their members even issued threats. Not a single leader condemned it,” he said.

“When a shoe was hurled at the Chief Justice of India (CJI), no BJP leader condemned it. When one of their leaders claimed that ‘Desh Bhakts might enter our homes,’ not a single BJP leader objected. I pity the BJP. First, they give tickets to persons facing 20 to 30 cases, and then such people make threatening remarks. We will not do this. Our ideologies may differ, but no one has the right to threaten someone’s family,” Priyank stated. (IANS)

