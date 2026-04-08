Petroleum Ministry doubles allocation of LPG cylinders for migrant labourers

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has conveyed that the daily quantity of 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders allocated to each State for distribution to migrant labourers is being doubled. In its letter to the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories, the Ministry stated that the increase is based on the average daily supply (number of cylinders) provided to migrant labourers during March 2 to 3, and is beyond the earlier limit of 20% mentioned in the Ministry’s letter dated 21.03.2026. These 5 kg FTL cylinders will be placed at the disposal of the respective State Governments or their Food / Civil Supplies Departments. The cylinders are to be supplied exclusively to migrant labourers, with logistical and operational support from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). (ANI)

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