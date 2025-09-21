PhD student found dead at IIT Kharagpur; police launch probe

Kolkata: The death of another student was reported at IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal on Saturday, police said. The body of a researcher student was recovered from the B.R. Ambedkar Hall at IIT Kharagpur. The police of Hijli outpost under Kharagpur Town police station recovered the body. According to police sources, the name of the deceased is Harsh Kumar Pandey (24). He was pursuing PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the institute. He hailed from Jharkhand. The police have started an investigation into the matter, trying to ascertain how it happened and what is the reason behind it. (IANS)

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Writes Letter to Mamata Banerjee Seeking CBI Probe into IIT-Kharagpur Student Faizan Ahmed's Death

Also Watch: