Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Writes Letter to Mamata Banerjee Seeking CBI Probe into IIT-Kharagpur Student Faizan Ahmed's Death

DIBRUGARH: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking CBI inquiry into the death of IIT-Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed.

Faizan, a third-year mechanical engineering student, was found dead in his hostel room on October 14, 2022. His parents, suspecting a foul play, demanded an investigation.

Following the submission of A K Gupta's second postmortem report to the Calcutta High Court, it was discovered that Faizan Ahmed was murdered due to a gunshot wound to his neck and a stab wound.

Assam CM’s request comes two days after the second postmortem report which revealed that he was hit by some blunt object and gunshot and stabbing wound was found during the autopsy.

“It is now reported that, as directed by the Calcutta High Court, a second autopsy was carried out by exhuming Late Faizan Ahmed’s body. According to the second forensic report, there was a gunshot wound on the upper left side of Late Faizan Ahmed’s neck and a stab wound on the right side of his neck,” Sarma wrote in his letter to Mamta Banerjee on Monday.

The letter further added, “In view of the shocking findings of the latest forensic report, it is imperative that the perpetrators of the horrific crime as well as any other person involved in concealing the crime, are brought to book, thereby ensuring justice to the deceased and closure to the grief stricken parents. I, therefore, request you to kindly hand over the case to the CBI for a transparent and fair investigation of the crime.”

“His parents, on seeing the body of the deceased, observed injury marks on his body and they filed a report with the local Police in Kharagpur requesting the Superintendent of Police, Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal and the Inspector-in- Charge of Kharagpur (Town) Police Station for an investigation into the unnatural death of their son,” the letter stated.

It further added, “The sudden mysterious death of the bright young man has evoked a deep sense of grief in Assam and on behalf of the parents, I request your kind intervention so that a thorough investigation is carried out into the circumstances surrounding the death of Late Faizan Ahmed.”

Talking to The Sentinel, Rehana Ahmed, mother of Faizan Ahmed said, “We are hopeful that those who have murdered my son will be booked as per law. We have waited for three years to proved that Faizan was murdered. We would like to thank Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his intervention into the matter.’

“The Chief Minister on Monday wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister seeking CBI inquiry into Faizan Ahmed’s death. We are hopeful that those who have murdered Faizan will be nabbed very soon. One more student Devika Pillai’s body was found from her hostel room in a hanging condition. I personally know her because when Faizan Ahmed’s body was recovered from the hostel room, along with other student, she protested and held the authority responsible for the death of Faizan Ahmed,” Rehana Ahmed said.

Also Read: MP Pradan Baruah Felicitated in Lakhimpur After Third Consecutive Victory in 18th Lok Sabha Polls

Also Watch: