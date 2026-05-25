PIL in Supreme Court Seeks Action Against ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ for Commercialising Courtroom Remarks

New Delhi: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking action against the satirical outfit “Cockroach Janta Party” (CJP) for allegedly misusing and commercially exploiting oral observations made by the Court during judicial proceedings.

The plea, filed by Advocate Raja Choudhary, alleges that the group used courtroom remarks for branding, publicity and monetised digital engagement.

The Petitioner respectfully submits that subsequent developments, including activities associated with ‘Cockroach Janta Party,’ alleged trademark-commercial assertions, branding campaigns, and monetised digital circulation, prima facie demonstrate organised commercial appropriation of judicial controversy and oral courtroom interaction,” the petition states.

The petition traces the emergence of the parody group to remarks allegedly made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a hearing, where unemployed youth-turned-activists and certain social media influencers within the legal profession holding fake degrees were described as “cockroaches” and “parasites.”

Soon after, the “Cockroach Janta Party” gained traction on social media, amassing nearly 20 million followers online. The group, which described itself as the “voice of the lazy & unemployed,” operated through X accounts and websites that were later taken down.

The plea contends that the rise of such symbolic campaigns reflects a “dangerous commodification of constitutional proceedings,” alleging that courtroom expressions were being converted into tools for publicity, trade applications, commercial engagement and digital mobilisation.

Apart from seeking action against the parody outfit, the petition also seeks an independent probe, preferably by the Central Bureau of Investigation, into allegations regarding “fake advocates” allegedly practising law using fraudulent degrees. (ANI)

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