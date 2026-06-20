PIL in Supreme Court seeks forensic audit of Ram Temple donations, preservation of records

New Delhi: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved before the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe and forensic audit into the handling of donations and offerings received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, citing reports of alleged financial irregularities linked to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The writ petition, filed by advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami in his personal capacity, has sought directions for the preservation of records and evidence relating to donations made at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and greater transparency in the administration of temple offerings. (IANS)

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row: Supreme Court urged to order FIR, monitor probe