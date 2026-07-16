PIL in Supreme Court seeks regulation of all institutions teaching children under 14

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and all States to register, recognise, regulate and monitor every institution imparting secular education or religious instruction to children below the age of 14 years.

Filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay under Article 32 of the Constitution, the petition argues that the State is constitutionally obligated under Article 21A and related provisions to ensure that all institutions educating children operate within a proper regulatory framework through registration, recognition and regular supervision.

The plea alleges that the petitioner found several unregistered and unrecognised institutions during visits to border districts of Uttar Pradesh earlier this year. It claims similar institutions exist in border areas across the country, raising concerns over children's right to quality education, welfare and safety due to the lack of regulatory oversight.

The petition also seeks a declaration that Article 30 of the Constitution protects only minority institutions providing secular or professional education and does not extend to institutions imparting religious instruction. It contends that such institutions should instead fall under Article 26, which governs religious and charitable institutions.

Further, the PIL argues that Article 30 does not confer special rights beyond those available under Article 19(1)(g) and that the phrase "educational institutions of their choice" should apply only to secular or professional educational institutions.

The petition also asks the Supreme Court to direct the Union Government to define the term "minority" through objective criteria or, alternatively, frame judicial guidelines for identifying minority communities. It seeks directions to regulate all institutions providing education or religious instruction to children under 14. (ANI)

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