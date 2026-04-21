Beldanga violence case: NIA challenges conditional bail to 15 in Calcutta High Court

KOLKATA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday approached the Calcutta High Court in the Beldanga violence case, challenging the decision of a lower court, which had granted conditional bail to 15 accused people.

The NIA has alleged that the accused were granted bail, ignoring the Supreme Court's directives. The agency claimed in the High Court that the lower court cannot grant bail in this way during the investigation.

The 15 accused were given bail after the agency failed to file a charge sheet within 90 days.

According to the law, the charge sheet must be filed against the arrested persons within a specified period. But even after 90 days, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had not been able to file a final charge sheet or a relevant report on the investigation. The officials of the agency even failed to answer the court's questions about the progress of the investigation. In this situation, the lawyers of the arrested persons applied for bail. A special court granted bail to the 15 accused on a bond of Rs 10,000. However, several conditions were imposed on their movements.

The matter will come up for hearing on Tuesday. It will be clear whether the lower court's verdict will be upheld or the NIA will get back the custody of the 15 with the intervention of the High Court. (IANS)

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