PIO uses Indian SIM to honeytrap accused Indian wing commander

NEW DELHI: A woman Pakistan intelligence Operative (PIO) was using an Indian mobile SIM issued in Gujarat for WhatsApp interaction and chat with the accused wing commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Pakistan. She also sent malware to the accused to be installed on the mobile phones and laptops of the wing commander's subordinates to extract classified information. He has been chargesheeted by Delhi Police for offences under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), etc. He was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in August 2026.

The charge sheet has been filed in Patiala House Court and is pending before the concerned court. The charge sheet has been filed against the accused. It is alleged that the accused shared very confidential information about the war plan, drone capabilities, Air Force operations, and deployment in lieu of a nude picture of the woman PIO. The court has asked the concerned DCP to expedite the process of obtaining sanction.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan appeared for the accused, while Advocate Prashant Prakash appeared for Delhi Police. The charge sheet is pending for cognisance, and required sanction to prosecute from the competent authority is awaited. The charge sheet has been filed by the Counter Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the Special Cell. It is alleged that the act of the accused has endangered the safety and security of the country.

It is alleged that the accused was in contact with the woman PIO from January 12 to April 1, 2026. He came under the scanner after he was stopped by security at his office on Race Course and was found in possession of an iPhone, which was not allowed, as he was heading a secret outfit of the IAF. After analysis of the mobile phone, the sharing of information came to the knowledge of the IAF.

It is alleged that the accused wing commander was the custodian of the secret information related to the IAF war plan. However, he allegedly shared the classified information with the woman PIO. (ANI)