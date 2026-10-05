Suspected Pakistani Spy and Retired Army Jawan Arrested in Assam for Espionage

Staff Reporter

Guwahati, Oct 4: A suspected Pakistani intelligence operative identified as Abhishek Kumar Singh has been arrested from the Satgaon area of the city on Sunday.

According to sources, Singh, a resident of Champaran district in Bihar, was allegedly working for Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIO).

He was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) based on intelligence inputs from Gajraj Corps (Army Intelligence), Tezpur.

According to sources, STF Inspector General of Police (IGP), in coordination with Sonitpur senior superintendent of police (SSP), worked on the input and further developed the intelligence regarding suspected anti-national activities allegedly being carried out by Singh under the instructions of a PIO.

Based on the developed intelligence, the STF, Assam conducted an operation and apprehended 31-year Singh, originally a resident of Purba Champaran, Bihar, from a rented house at Gandhinagar under Satgaon Police Station, Guwahati, on the intervening night of October 3 and 4.

During the operation, a mobile phone, SIM cards and incriminating documents were reportedly recovered and seized from his possession.

Police claimed preliminary investigation has revealed his alleged involvement in espionage-related activities, including passing secret information concerning security forces to PIOs.

The STF has registered a case (09/2026) against Singh. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa disclosed that another person has been arrested in connection with the case. He said, along with Singh, a retired Indian Army jawan has also been arrested.

The retired jawan was working on a contractual basis with the army, he added.

The Chief Minister further stated that the duo were in touch with PIOs and passing on sensitive information regarding the movement of Indian Army.

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