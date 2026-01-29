Plane crash: Nation mourns Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

NEW DELHI: The tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28, 2026, has deeply shocked the nation. Pawar, 66, died along with four others when the chartered aircraft, traveling from Mumbai to Baramati, crash-landed near the runway threshold at Baramati airport in Pune district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his profound grief over the incident, stating that Maharashtra had lost a significant leader who had contributed immensely to the state's development. He praised Pawar for his proactive role in public life, highlighting his commitment to both Maharashtra and the country.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati to pay their respects. Governor Acharya Devvrat also joined them in mourning. Sunetra Pawar, the widow of the late Deputy CM, was seen deeply emotional as she met with family members and mourned the untimely loss of her husband.

Ajit Pawar’s political peers also paid tribute to him, underscoring his leadership qualities and political acumen. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray described Pawar as a "steadfast leader and excellent colleague," recalling their years of collaboration when Thackeray was Chief Minister. He noted Pawar’s disciplined approach and deep understanding of the finance department. Similarly, Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), remembered Ajit Pawar for his straightforwardness and ability to engage in politics free of caste bias.

Aaditya Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, expressed his shock, emphasizing Pawar's skill in legislative administration and his warm, affectionate nature. Meanwhile, BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi conveyed her condolences, expressing her sorrow over the tragic incident and praying for the family’s strength. Several political figures from other states also expressed their grief. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hailed Pawar as a visionary leader who made immense contributions to Maharashtra's development. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary echoed this sentiment, stating that Pawar’s loss was felt not only in Maharashtra but across the nation. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta called Pawar’s passing an "irreparable loss" to public life in Maharashtra and the nation, acknowledging his long and distinguished political career.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have launched a thorough investigation into the crash. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also called for a detailed inquiry into the incident, questioning the maintenance of the plane involved.

Ajit Pawar is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar, and their two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar. His untimely demise leaves a significant void in Maharashtra's political leadership. (ANI)

Also Read: Ajit Pawar: The Political Career That Proves Politics Makes Strange Bedfellows