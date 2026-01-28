Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share thoughts on nation first at NCC rally today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM Rally on Wednesday at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi, sharing his thoughts on nation first and character development, an official said.

The NCC PM Rally will mark the grand culmination of the month-long NCC Republic Day Camp 2026, which witnessed the participation of 2,406 cadets from across the country, including 898 girl cadets.

The rally will also see the participation of 207 youth and officers from 21 foreign countries, said the official.

The theme of this year’s rally is ‘Rashtra Pratham - Kartavya Nishtha Yuva’, reflecting the spirit of duty, discipline and national commitment among India’s youth, an official statement said on Tuesday.

On the occasion, a vibrant cultural programme will be presented by NCC cadets, members of Rashtriya Rangshala and National Service Scheme, showcasing their role in nation building, social service and character development. (IANS)

