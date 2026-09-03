PM Modi Calls Pawan Kalyan ‘Widely Respected’ as Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other political leaders extended birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday.

PM Modi, in a post on X, praised Kalyan's role in the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh and wished him good health and a long life.

"Birthday greetings to Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu. He is widely respected among the people and is at the forefront of adding momentum to the good governance agenda of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of society," PM Modi wrote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the Jana Sena Party chief, highlighting his contribution to the NDA's development agenda for the state.

"Warm birthday wishes to Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh Shri @PawanKalyan Garu. Your dedicated endeavours towards realising the NDA's vision for the development of the state and welfare of the people are commendable. Praying for your good health for continued service to the citizens," Shah wrote.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also extended his wishes to Kalyan. "Friends, heartfelt birthday wishes to the president of the Jana Sena Party, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Pawan Kalyan garu. I sincerely wish that Shri Pawan Kalyan, who remains eternally etched in the hearts of fans as the Power Star, lives a hundred years filled," Naidu wrote on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Kalyan was making efforts to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and contribute to the state's growth.

"Warm birthday greetings to Shri @PawanKalyan Garu. He is making commendable efforts to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and contribute in the state's growth. Wishing him a long and healthy life in service of the people," Singh wrote. (ANI)

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