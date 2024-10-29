PM Modi Distributes Over 51,000 Appointment Letters Under Rozgar Mela

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to youth across the country under the Rozgar Mela initiative.
PM Modi demonstrated his commitment to empower the youth via a video conference with promising opportunities that encourage both professional growth and nation-building.
"I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the citizens on Dhanteras. In just two days, we will also celebrate Diwali, and this year's Diwali is particularly special. Lord Ram has been reinstated in his grand temple in Ayodhya after a hiatus of 500 years, and this will be the first Diwali celebration with him in his majestic temple," PM Modi said through a video conference.
"Now, on this auspicious day, we are distributing appointment letters to 51,000 youth during the Rozgar Mela. I congratulate you all," PM Modi added.
The Rozgar Mela will be organized at 40 different locations across the country and will see thousands of new recruits getting inducted into various ministries and departments, including the Department of Revenue, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Department of Higher Education, among others.
This mass recruitment drive is a testament to the government's efforts towards creating job opportunities that can help shape India's future.
