PM Modi To Roll Out Health Coverage For Senior Citizens Above 70 Years

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to roll out health coverage for all senior citizens aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) on Tuesday, October 29.
Under the scheme, citizens cashing in on the Ayushman card can receive free treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh at any of the AB PMJAY empaneled hospitals from October 29 onwards.
The beneficiaries of this scheme is expected at an estimated six crore citizens in about 4.5 crore households.
PM Modi is slated to launch a few other projects on Tuesday as well, including the U-WIN portal which is based on the model of India's COVID-19 vaccine management system Co-WIN.
The portal will keep a permanent digital record of vaccinations for children from birth to age 17 as well as pregnant women.
Eligible and interested person need to register on the PMJAY portal or on the Ayushman app to access the health coverage.
Those already having an Ayushman card will also have to apply again on the portal or app and complete their eKYC for a new card.
The scheme is currently being implemented in 33 states and Union territories except for Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal.
