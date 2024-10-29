PM Modi To Roll Out Health Coverage For Senior Citizens Above 70 Years

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to roll out health coverage for all senior citizens aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) on Tuesday, October 29.

Under the scheme, citizens cashing in on the Ayushman card can receive free treatment up to Rs. 5 lakh at any of the AB PMJAY empaneled hospitals from October 29 onwards.

The beneficiaries of this scheme is expected at an estimated six crore citizens in about 4.5 crore households.

PM Modi is slated to launch a few other projects on Tuesday as well, including the U-WIN portal which is based on the model of India's COVID-19 vaccine management system Co-WIN.