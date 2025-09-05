PM Modi, EU leaders reaffirm commitment for early conclusion of FTA negotiations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held telephonic conversation with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, reaffirming the shared commitment for an early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic (IMEEC) Corridor.

The leaders welcomed progress in bilateral relations in key sectors such as trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security and supply chain resilience with PM Modi inviting Costa and von der Leyen to visit India for the India-EU Summit. The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the efforts to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

“As the world’s largest democratic forces, India and EU share a strong and close relationship built on trust, shared values, and a common vision for the future. The leaders underlined the role of the India-EU Strategic Partnership in jointly addressing global issues, fostering stability, and promoting a rules-based order for mutual prosperity,” read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) after the phone call.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and early restoration of peace and stability in the region. The leaders agreed to remain in touch.

“Building on the historic visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February, the leaders discussed organising the next India EU Summit in India at an early date of mutual convenience. PM Modi invited the two leaders to India for the same,” the PMO added.

In June, PM Modi had met Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada’s Kananaskis. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Fruitful discussion with President of the @EU_Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.”

During the G7 Summit, PM Modi also held “productive conversation” with Antonio Costa. Following his talks, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, “Productive conversation with Mr. António Costa, President of the European Council.” (IANS)

