PM Modi fulfilling Atal Ji’s dreams: Veteran BJP leader Kanta Nalawade on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

New Delhi: Marking the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, observed nationwide as Good Governance Day, former national president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, Kanta Nalawade, shared profound personal insights into the life and leadership of the legendary statesman.

In an exclusive interaction, Nalawade emphasised how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is diligently fulfilling Vajpayee's visionary dreams for a prosperous India. Nalawade, a seasoned politician active since 1973 and closely linked with the party's central leadership from around 1990, described Vajpayee as an accessible and hardworking leader.

"Atal Ji gave time to everyone. He worked diligently. His dream was to take India to new heights through rural development programs, extensive road projects, and ambitious river interlinking initiatives. He firmly believed that India should progress rapidly in the field of science," she recalled.

She added that many of these visions, including infrastructure and scientific advancement, are now being realised under PM Modi's leadership.

"PM Modi has fulfilled Atal Ji's dream," Nalawade stated unequivocally.

Reflecting on her close association with Vajpayee, Nalawade shared that she was appointed All India BJP Secretary in 2000 during his prime ministership and became Mahila Morcha president three years later.

At that time, Narendra Modi served as the party's General Secretary (Organisation).

She fondly remembered the formative years of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980, when Vajpayee, despite his stature, chose a simple lifestyle, staying in tents set up in Samta Nagar rather than luxury hotels.

One of her cherished memories is from a party meeting in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Travelling by train to Dehradun with leaders including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Narendra Modi, and Lal Krishna Advani, Nalawade noted Vajpayee's warmth. "Atal Ji would come and talk to everyone. He was very fond of Marathi," she said.

After the meeting concluded and dinner with around 15 leaders, including Sikander Bakht, Vajpayee suggested everyone share their experiences of joining the Jan Sangh or Bharatiya Janata Party.

Nalawade recounted her own entry; her husband was associated with Jan Sangh, inspiring her to join as well. But she particularly highlighted Sikander Bakht's captivating story, which she said she "really liked." Vajpayee playfully asked Bakht, "You were in the Congress, weren't you?"

Bakht narrated an incident from the Delhi Corporation elections when he was the General Secretary of the All India Congress. After voting ended one evening, he returned home and asked his mother if she had voted. She confirmed she had.

As he headed to his room, his mother called out, "You didn't ask who I voted for." Assuming it was Congress, Bakht was surprised when she revealed otherwise. (IANS)

Also Read: PM Modi Joins Christmas Celebrations in Delhi’s Cathedral Church of The Redemption