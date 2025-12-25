PM Modi Joins Christmas Celebrations in Delhi’s Cathedral Church of The Redemption

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended Christmas greeting to all people across the globe, hoping for peace and harmony to prevail in the society.
Taking to platform ‘X’, PM Modi wrote, “Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society.”
Earlier in the day, he also joined Christmas celebrations at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in New Delhi. He attended the celebrations with a large congregation of Christians of Delhi and North India.
The services in the church included prayers, carols, hymns and a special prayer for PM Modi by Rt Rev Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi. The church witnessed a large amount of worshippers who had assembled to mark Christmas, the birth anniversary of Lord Jesus Christ.
PM Modi’s message necessitated the enduring values of love, service and brotherhood associated with the teachings of Jesus Christ.
Stating about the service that he attended, PM Modi said, “Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society.”
On the other hand, President Droupadi Murmu extended wishes on the occasion. Ina post on ‘X’, she wrote, “On this auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the Christian community. Christmas, the festival of joy and enthusiasm, conveys the message of love and compassion. It reminds us of the sacrifice made by Lord Jesus Christ for the welfare of humanity. This sacred occasion inspires us to further strengthen the values of peace, harmony, equality, and service in society. Let us resolve to follow the path shown by Jesus Christ and work towards building a society that promotes kindness and mutual harmony”.
Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is known as a festival of love, joy, and peace. But behind the glittering lights and festive melodies lies a rich tapestry of history, mystery, and multicultural traditions. Since the early 20th century, Christmas has also been a secular family holiday, observed by Christians and non-Christians alike, devoid of Christian elements, and marked by an increasingly elaborate exchange of gifts.