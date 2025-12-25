PM Modi Joins Christmas Celebrations in Delhi’s Cathedral Church of The Redemption

Earlier in the day, he also joined Christmas celebrations at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in New Delhi. He attended the celebrations with a large congregation of Christians of Delhi and North India.

The services in the church included prayers, carols, hymns and a special prayer for PM Modi by Rt Rev Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi. The church witnessed a large amount of worshippers who had assembled to mark Christmas, the birth anniversary of Lord Jesus Christ.

PM Modi’s message necessitated the enduring values of love, service and brotherhood associated with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Stating about the service that he attended, PM Modi said, “Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society.”