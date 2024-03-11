New Delhi: PM Modi Inaugurates 15 New Airport Projects Including Delhi’s Revamped Terminal 1

NEW DELHI: The aviation infrastructure in India has got a significant boost as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, inaugurated 15 airport projects, including the renovated Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, worth over Rs.9,800 crore.
PM Modi, while attending an event at Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, virtually launched vital projects which included 12 new terminal buildings of Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur Airports.
In addition to it, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones for new terminal buildings of Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi airports.
“Azamgarh, which was counted among the backward areas, is writing a new chapter of development today,” Modi said.
PM Modi informed that it took only 16 months for the Gwalior terminal to get completed and added that air travel will be made easier and accessible for the common citizens of the country as a result of this initiative.
The Prime Minister hit back at the allegations leveled against his government of the projects being election gimmicks by emphasizing the punctual track record of the central government in completing the announced projects on time.
“People are seeing that Modi is made of different material. I am working relentlessly to create a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi said.
Besides airports, highways and railway infrastructure, projects related to education, water and the environment also got an impetus on Sunday.
Moreover, the Prime Minister also gave an assurance to the people by saying that "Azamgarh will remain ‘Aajanm’ a ‘Vikas ka Garh’ (bastion of development forever).”
He asserted that Azamgarh will no longer be dependent on the neighbouring big cities with the introduction of an airport, hospital and medical college.
Modi aimed an indirect dig at his political opponents by saying that the region has witnessed politics of development instead of the earlier politics of appeasement and dynasty during the last 10 years.
“This trend got a new momentum under the leadership of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” PM Modi further added.