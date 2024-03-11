New Delhi: PM Modi Inaugurates 15 New Airport Projects Including Delhi’s Revamped Terminal 1

NEW DELHI: The aviation infrastructure in India has got a significant boost as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, inaugurated 15 airport projects, including the renovated Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, worth over Rs.9,800 crore.

PM Modi, while attending an event at Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, virtually launched vital projects which included 12 new terminal buildings of Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur Airports.

In addition to it, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones for new terminal buildings of Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi airports.

“Azamgarh, which was counted among the backward areas, is writing a new chapter of development today,” Modi said.