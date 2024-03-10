Nagaland: PM Modi Unveils Rs 1700 Cr Developmental Projects

KOHIMA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a range of development projects worth over Rs 55,000 crore in the North East with approximately Rs 1,700 crore worth of projects dedicated to Nagaland.
The event is a part of ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit North East' program, which was held in Itanagar on Saturday.
PM Modi laid the foundation stones for the Unity Mall in Chümoukedima district and the upgrading of the 132 kv sub-station at Nagarjun in Dimapur.
He also inaugurated several road projects, including the upgraded road from Chedang Saddle to Noklak and the Kohima-Jessami Road.
The virtual event was attended by Nagaland cabinet, headed by deputy chief minister Y Patton, as well as several ministers and government officials.
As per the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), PM Modi virtually inaugurated seven completed projects and laid foundation stones for five more, including road widening projects in Wokha and Zunheboto districts.
In a significant development benefiting the Indian armed forces in the Eastern sector, PM Modi also inaugurated the strategically-important Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. Constructed at a cost of approximately Rs. 825 crore, this tunnel provides all-weather connectivity to Tawang across the Sela pass, enhancing regional accessibility.
PM Modi also initiated the 'UNNATI– Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation' scheme, a Rs. 10,000 crore initiative fully funded by the Centre, encompassing all eight Northeastern states.
Speaking at the public gathering in Itanagar, PM Modi highlighted the rapid progress achieved under his government's tenure compared to what would have taken the Congress two decades.
Meanwhile, The Nagaland State Election Commission (NEC) is shaking things up with a special checkup of voter lists for city and town councils. This prepares the way for city local bodies (ULBs) elections. It's been 20 years since the last ones. In a news briefing, State Election Commissioner T. John Longkumer provided a timeline for this voting process.
The Supreme Court has its eyes on the ULB elections issue. As of December 11, 2023, they said the whole process has to be finished by April 30. Longkumer believes they can stick to this schedule. The final date for voting hasn't been decided yet. That'll come with the Lok Sabha polls announcement.
ALSO WATCH: