Nagaland: PM Modi Unveils Rs 1700 Cr Developmental Projects

KOHIMA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a range of development projects worth over Rs 55,000 crore in the North East with approximately Rs 1,700 crore worth of projects dedicated to Nagaland.

The event is a part of ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit North East' program, which was held in Itanagar on Saturday.

PM Modi laid the foundation stones for the Unity Mall in Chümoukedima district and the upgrading of the 132 kv sub-station at Nagarjun in Dimapur.

He also inaugurated several road projects, including the upgraded road from Chedang Saddle to Noklak and the Kohima-Jessami Road.

The virtual event was attended by Nagaland cabinet, headed by deputy chief minister Y Patton, as well as several ministers and government officials.