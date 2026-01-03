PM Modi invites public to attend Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited the public to attend the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics in Delhi.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics related to Bhagwan Buddha, titled “The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One”, tomorrow on January 3, at around 11 am at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in New Delhi.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses from the event and appealed to “all those passionate about culture and Buddhism” to visit the exposition.

“Here are glimpses from the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics in Delhi. I call upon all those passionate about culture and Buddhism to come to this Exposition,” the post read.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Exposition brings together, for the first time, the Piprahwa relics repatriated after more than a century with authentic relics and archaeological materials from Piprahwa that are preserved in the collections of the National Museum, New Delhi, and the Indian Museum, Kolkata. Discovered in 1898, the Piprahwa relics hold a central place in the archaeological study of early Buddhism. These are among the earliest and most historically significant relic deposits directly connected to Bhagwan Buddha. Archaeological evidence links the Piprahwa site to ancient Kapilavastu, widely identified as the place where Bhagwan Buddha spent his early life before renunciation. The exposition highlights India’s deep and continuing civilizational link with the teachings of Buddha and reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to preserving India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage. The recent repatriation of these relics has been achieved through sustained government effort, institutional cooperation and innovative public-private partnership. (ANI)

