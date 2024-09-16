Mizoram Faces Severe Shortages of Fuel and Essential Goods

AIZAWL: Mizoram has run out of fuel and other essentials in several places in recent days as scores of trucks and oil tankers were left stranded on National Highway-306/06, which is the only major artery linking the state to the rest of India.

On this particular stretch of the highway, in the Kawnpui-Khamrang area of Kolasib district near the Assam-Mizoram border, the condition is very poor.

Adding to the injury, the Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers' Association (MOTDA) and the Petroleum Entrepreneurs' and Transporters' Union of Mizoram (PETUM) have collectively decided that oil tankers would halt carrying fuel from neighboring Assam.

They have also threatened to go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday, September 17, 2024, owing to pathetic road conditions in Mizoram. The highways have eroded so much that it is no longer safe for the oil tankers to carry fuel, the MOTDA and PETUM complained.

According to the press statement issued by these organizations, most of the tankers have been in need of repairs because of the bad roads which have increased the cost of transporting petrol and diesel hugely.

This has left several tankers stuck on the highway, leaving gas stations un-replenished. Some have gone to the extent of closing down stations.

Those organizations are acting to save truck and tanker drivers, among other members of the public from such harm. Apart from fuel, other foods are still not available in the state.

Besides the gasoline rationing, the grocery stores have the issue of supply with the vans getting stuck in rundown roads. The situation above makes worse the condition of truck drivers refusing to deliver because of damage during transit due to a bad road condition.

According to this, the weakening status of highways is currently affecting several parts, showing how the infrastructure should be greatly improved immediately.

In another incident, an accident in Kokrajhar earlier this month triggered a massive fire and National Highway 31 had to be closed temporarily till the fire and emergency department doused the flames.

This accident had taken place on National Highway 31 in Ramphalbil in Kokrajhar. The ethanol loaded tanker lost control and overturned by the roadside, catching fire. The vehicle was coming from West Bengal towards Assam when this accident took place.