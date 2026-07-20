PM Modi likely to address media today ahead of monsoon session

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the media at 10:15 am at Hans Dwar, Parliament House, ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session on Monday. This development comes ahead of the start of the upcoming Monsoon Session. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin on July 20 and will go on till August 13, with a break for Independence Day celebrations before the Houses reconvene if required. In the upcoming session, the Centre is expected to table the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the Secretary General of the Lower House stated in a bulletin. (ANI)

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