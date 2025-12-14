PM Modi, parliamentarians pay tribute to security personnel killed in 2001 Parliament attack

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to security personnel who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, and other senior parliamentarians also paid tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives in the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

The tribute was paid by both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition leaders.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives in the Parliament attack, saying their sacrifice will always be remembered by the nation.

In a post, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "The 'temple of democracy', the Indian Parliament House, witnessed a cowardly terrorist attack on this very day in the year 2001, which was a brutal assault on the nation's sovereignty, dignity, and the power of the people. To the immortal heroes who laid down their lives in this heart-wrenching incident to protect the dignity of the Parliament and the nation, humble tribute. The nation will forever remain grateful to them. Jai Hind!"

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation by protecting the Indian parliament during the heinous terrorist attack."Saluting the brave who laid down their lives on 13 December 2001 to protect the temple of democracy during the terrorist attack on the Parliament House. Their sacrifice for the protection of the nation will always be remembered." Gadkari said. (ANI)

