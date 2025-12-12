Lok Sabha Pays Tribute to Martyrs of 2001 Parliament Attack

Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday led the Parliament in paying heartfelt tributes to the martyrs of the 13th December 2001 Parliament attack. All house members rose as a mark of respect towards the brave soldiers of the Parliament Security Service, Delhi Police, and CRPF who displayed their exemplary courage making supreme sacrifice while protecting Parliament during the 2001 terrorist attack.

The House reaffirmed its unwavering resolve to safeguard the nation's unity, integrity, and sovereignty by remaining steadfast in the fight against terrorism.

It may be mentioned that, on December 13, 2001, an attack carried out by five Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists resulted in the deaths of six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, and a gardener. The terror strike took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned, and about 100 members were present in the building. All five terrorists were gunned down by security forces following the attack.

On the other hand, Om Birla also condoled the demise of former Lok Sabha Speaker and Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil who passed away at his residence in Latur earlier today.