PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On 155th Birth Anniversary, Participates In Cleanliness Drive

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the citizens today on the occasion of this year's Gandhi Jayanti, the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
PM Modi, along with Union Minister Manohar Lal, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, paid a visit to Rajghat in New Delhi to offer their homage.
The Prime Minister took to social media platform 'X' to pay his deep respect for Gandhi's ideals, which continue to inspire the nation to this day.
"On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony, and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen," PM Modi's post on X stated.
PM Modi also took part in Swachhta Abhiyan (cleanliness drive) with the country's youth on this occasion to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's vision of a clean India.
He urged citizens to actively participate in cleanliness related activities today, thereby strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission.
"Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, I took part in Swachhata related activities with my young friends. I urge you all to also take part in some or the other such activity during the day and at the same time, keep strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission. #10YearsOfSwachhBharat," PM Modi posted on X.
