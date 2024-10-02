PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On 155th Birth Anniversary, Participates In Cleanliness Drive

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the citizens today on the occasion of this year's Gandhi Jayanti, the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi, along with Union Minister Manohar Lal, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, paid a visit to Rajghat in New Delhi to offer their homage.

The Prime Minister took to social media platform 'X' to pay his deep respect for Gandhi's ideals, which continue to inspire the nation to this day.

"On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony, and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen," PM Modi's post on X stated.