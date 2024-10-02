Tragic Helicopter Crash in Pune’s Bavdhan: 2 Pilots, Engineer Lose Their Lives

PUNE: A helicopter crash with subsequent fire at an open plot in the Bavdhan region left three persons dead including two pilots and an engineer on Wednesday morning at Pune.

The helicopter took off from a helipad of the golf course near the site and crashed around 6:45 am in the hilly region. Three persons-the two pilots, Paramjit Singh and G.K. Pillai, and an engineer Pritam Bharadwaj-were on board.

Preliminary reports indicate that the helicopter was a property of Heritage Aviation and was from Pune with the registration number VT EVV, according to the police.

The helicopter had been hired by the Nationalist Congress Party as reported and it was meant for heading to Mumbai. According to NCP chief Sunil Tatkare, he was intending to visit Raigad in the helicopter.

Photos and videos taken at the scene depict a helicopter consumed by flames with thick smoke billowing from it.

According to police, four fire tankers from Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority are on standby at the accident site. Though no cause of the accident has emerged yet, police officials said that thick fog was one of the causes for the mishap.