PM Modi says FTA will give fresh momentum to farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the formal commencement of the India-United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and a landmark Social Security Agreement.

Describing it as a "significant moment," the Prime Minister emphasized that dual agreements would translate high-level diplomatic ambition into "tangible opportunities," particularly for India's agrarian sector and small businesses.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the two agreements will make economic linkages "even deeper" and "translate our shared ambition into tangible opportunities for our people."

"This is a significant moment in the India-United Kingdom partnership! With the coming into force of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and the Agreement on Social Security, our economic linkages are going to get even deeper. Together, these agreements translate our shared ambition into tangible opportunities for our people. The CETA will give fresh momentum to our farmers, entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Several vibrant sectors will gain stronger access to the UK market. It will also deepen cooperation in technology, professional services and innovation, while supporting greater mobility for skilled Indian talent," PM Modi said.

PM Modi noted that the social security agreement will "provide invaluable support to Indian professionals working temporarily in the UK and strengthen the competitiveness of Indian enterprises."

"The social security agreement will provide invaluable support to Indian professionals working temporarily in the UK and strengthen the competitiveness of Indian enterprises. This moment reflects the trust between our democracies and our resolve to build a forward-looking partnership driven by trade, technology, investment and innovation. India and the UK will continue working together for shared prosperity," PM Modi added. (ANI)

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