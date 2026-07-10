PM Narendra Modi highlights Gen Z-led ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ trend during Melbourne address

MELBOURNE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the deep connect of the Indian diaspora in Australia with India and said that while there is a new trend of 'Bhajan Clubbing' in India, the Indian Australian community is also engaged in various religious, cultural or social events.

Speaking at the Indian diaspora event, PM Modi also said that India of the 21st century is working towards the goal of becoming a developed nation.

"You must have heard about the new trend of 'Bhajan Clubbing' in India; it is being driven by our Gen Z. Here in Australia, too, I hear that your weekends are filled with faith and spirituality. Whether it is the Lord Satyanarayan Katha at someone's home, Ardas at the Gurudwara, children performing Bhangra or Bharatanatyam, or a cricket tournament in progress--there is always something happening," he said.

"And now, the Indian Film Festival has arrived here as well; it is set to begin in Melbourne in just a few days. I extend my best wishes in advance for its successful organisation," he added.

PM Modi said India is brimming with aspirations. "The India of the 21st century is working towards the goal of becoming a developed nation. When one dream is realised, a new one is born. It used to be said that one lamp lights a thousand others; today, I say that one dream gives birth to another--thousands of dreams emerge. When one goal is achieved, an even greater resolve takes its place. This is an India that believes in 'Grow More, Achieve More.' We are a nation of 1.4 billion people, brimming with aspirations," he said. (ANI)

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