PM Modi Set To Launch Tribal Welfare Projects Worth Over Rs. 83,300 Crore

RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh yesterday.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of multiple projects which are collectively valued at over a whopping Rs. 83,300 crore.
These projects are expected to play a crucial role in empowering the tribal communities and improving the rural infrastructure across the state.
The Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan happens to be a groundbreaking initiative that intends to encourage holistic development in tribal villages.
This endeavour aims to bring transformative changes to the socio-economic landscape of the region.
These visionary projects stands as a testament to the government's steadfast commitment to work towards tribal welfare and accelerate rural development.
Meanwhile, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram paid a visit to Hazaribagh on 30th September to review the arrangements for this landmark event.
The minister was accompanied by the secretary & senior officials from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA). The purpose of their visit was to make sure that all plans are being implemented efficiently with attention to every detail.
