Tripura Minister Tinku Roy Appeals For Proper Treatment Of Elderly People

AGARTALA: Tinku Roy, the Social Welfare and Education Minister of Tripura, on October 1, made an emotional appeal by calling for the eradication of the ill-practice of putting elderly people in various old age homes.
Roy informed that the state government aims to support the elders by providing social allowances to over 1.65 lakh senior citizens.
"Elders offer good guidance and everyone can benefit greatly from the honest advice and experience of elders. Today's younger generation will eventually become elders themselves. Henceforth, society as a whole must change its attitude towards them and avoid the creation of new old age homes and relying on such institutions to shelter the elderly," the Minister said.
According to him, the celebration of the International Day of Older Persons will be meaningful if the elders are treated with utmost respect.
The Social Welfare and Education Minister delivered these comments while inaugurating the state-level International Senior Citizens Day celebrations at Muktadhara Auditorium today.
In his inaugural address, Roy emphasized the vital role senior citizens play in our daily lives. He said that they are the backbone of a family and should never be neglected. Instead, the younger generation should look upto them for their valuable advice and wise words.
“They deserve to be respected, and this respect should begin in our own homes. Therefore, the practice of placing the elderly in old age and nursing homes — a societal issue — must be gradually eliminated," the Minister added.
