Tripura Minister Tinku Roy Appeals For Proper Treatment Of Elderly People

AGARTALA: Tinku Roy, the Social Welfare and Education Minister of Tripura, on October 1, made an emotional appeal by calling for the eradication of the ill-practice of putting elderly people in various old age homes.

Roy informed that the state government aims to support the elders by providing social allowances to over 1.65 lakh senior citizens.

"Elders offer good guidance and everyone can benefit greatly from the honest advice and experience of elders. Today's younger generation will eventually become elders themselves. Henceforth, society as a whole must change its attitude towards them and avoid the creation of new old age homes and relying on such institutions to shelter the elderly," the Minister said.