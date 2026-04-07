PM Modi thinks there's nobody who can lead India other than him: Rahul Gandhi

PALAKKAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a frontal attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a rally in Palakkad, alleging a political partnership between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state for the upcoming Keralam Assembly elections.

Addressing the crowd during the election campaigning, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks there is nobody who can lead India other than him, and in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan feels nobody can lead Keralam better than him.

"In Delhi, there is a man who thinks there is nobody who can lead India other than him, called Modi and in Kerala, there is a fellow who thinks there is nobody in Kerala who can lead Kerala except him. Look at the arrogance in these people that they think that they are the only people who can lead Kerala and the country. Both of them are in partnership. They're supporting each other...Prime Minister Modi comes here, and in every speech, he talks about God, Hinduism, and religion. But in Kerala, he does not talk about Sabarimala and the gold stolen from Sabarimala," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader added that he is the main target of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), the Income Tax Department, and the BJP's media cell.

"I fight the BJP. I walked 4,000 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. I was interrogated for 55 hours by the Enforcement Directorate. I am out on bail. My Lok Sabha membership was cancelled. I am the main target of the ED, the income tax department, and the BJP's media cell," he said.

The Congress leader also referenced recent political advertising in Keralam, noting, "Have you noticed that there is an ad campaign of the Left where there's a picture of Keralam CM with the tagline 'Who else'? As if there's no one else who can handle Kerala except him." (ANI)

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