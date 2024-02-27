Arunachal Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Sela Tunnel On March 9

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, on Monday, informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the much-anticipated Sela Tunnel on March 9.
Constructed by the Border Roads Organization (BRO), the Sela Tunnel will significantly cut down the travel time and enhance the connectivity to Indo-China border areas, particularly during harsh winters.
Two tunnels and 8.780 km of approach road are included under this project. After its completion, the tunnel, which will stretch through the Sela-Charbela ridge, is set to become the world’s longest bilane tunnel at an elevation of 13,000 feet.
Arunachal deputy CM, while attending the vibrant Nyokum Yullo celebration at the festival ground in New Pitapool under Yachuli Circle, underscored the economic progress made by the border state.
Notably, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the state has seen a leap of 136 per cent along with a surge of 104% in the per capita income during the last eight years from 2016-17 to 2023-24.
Chowna Mein echoed PM Modi’s vision of a Developed India by 2047 and he re-iterated the state government's commitment of accomplishing this goal by means of active participation.
He went on to shed light on the significant strides made in various key sectors, including connectivity and border security. He also re-iterated the state government's commitment to develop the border region in such a way that it is at par with the foothill areas.
The deputy chief minister said that the implementation of various important projects such as Frontier Highway, Vibrant Village Program, Border Village Illumination Program will transform the border areas in a short span of time.
Moreover, he revealed that a 300-megawatt hydropower project will be developed in the upper stream of the Panyor River and asked the officials of NEEPCO to conduct the preliminary survey at the earliest.
