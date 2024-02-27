Arunachal Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Sela Tunnel On March 9

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, on Monday, informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the much-anticipated Sela Tunnel on March 9.

Constructed by the Border Roads Organization (BRO), the Sela Tunnel will significantly cut down the travel time and enhance the connectivity to Indo-China border areas, particularly during harsh winters.

Two tunnels and 8.780 km of approach road are included under this project. After its completion, the tunnel, which will stretch through the Sela-Charbela ridge, is set to become the world’s longest bilane tunnel at an elevation of 13,000 feet.