PM Modi unveils Ram Nath Kovind’s autobiography ‘Triumph of the Indian Republic’ in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the autobiography of former President Ram Nath Kovind, titled ‘Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles’, on Wednesday.

The autobiography offers a deeply personal account of Ram Nath Kovind’s remarkable life journey, tracing his experiences, struggles and achievements from his early years to his distinguished public life and eventual service as the 14th President of India. The book also provides insights into the values, experiences and circumstances that shaped his journey and public service.

Addressing the gathering at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan, the Prime Minister said, “This feels like a family event. Today, we got an opportunity to get a glimpse of the life story of Ram Nath Kovind ji. I have known Kovind ji for a very long time. His guidance as President and above all his special affection for me has been a great source of strength for me.”

“From what I have understood of his life and the extent to which I have come to know his capabilities, I can confidently say that Kovind Ji’s autobiography will become a heritage for India’s democracy and society. His life journey, contributions to society and the country- there are several things that I can talk about; however, the launch event should be a curtain-raiser. You all should read the entire book to know what it was like,” PM Modi said.

“I urge the younger generation to learn about Ram Nath Kovind ji’s life journey in his own words and read about his writings and experiences,” he added. He also recalled his meetings with Kovind during his tenure as the President.

“As Prime Minister, when I used to go to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, according to protocol, there were certain things that should not have been done, but he used to do them. He used to come right up to the door of the car to see off the Prime Minister. I used to request him in the beginning, ‘Please don’t do this.’ But until the end of his life, he never gave up that humility,” PM Modi said. (IANS)

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