PM Modi praises Lovlina Borgohain for objecting to distorted Indian map in Glasgow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised boxer Lovlina Borgohain for raising an objection over a distorted map of India displayed at a restaurant in Glasgow during the Commonwealth Games.

Borgohain also shared her experience of the Commonwealth Games 2026 with the Prime Minister during an interaction with India's medal winners at his residence, highlighting the country's historic performance in boxing.

In a video posted on his YouTube handle on Monday, PM Modi praised Lovlina's spirit and recalled a moment from the Games where she showcased her pride for the country.

During the interaction, PM Modi asked Lovlina about an incident involving restaurant staff during the Games. The distorted Indian map came to light after the boxer raised the matter during a visit to the eatery in Glasgow.

"What happened? Were you fighting with the restaurant people?" PM Modi asked.

Lovlina explained that after India's strong performance on the final day of the competition, with several athletes winning medals, she felt emotional and requested a change.

"Our performance was so good, and it was the last day. Everyone had won, and there were so many Indians there. I felt a bit bad (about the situation), so I spoke to them firmly and made a request, sir. They agreed, and things have changed now," Lovlina said.

PM Modi praised the moment, saying it reflected a deep sense of national pride among athletes beyond just winning medals.

"In that moment of victory--happiness, joy, being with teammates after the games are over--in such a mood of fun and laughter, to look at that map and register it... the feeling for the country isn't just on the surface while receiving a medal; it's deep within. I'm telling the truth, this video of yours is extraordinary. People will remember it for a long time," PM Modi said.

Praising the performance of Indian boxers at the Games, PM Modi said, "Now athletes from all over the world are becoming afraid of these boxers!"

Lovlina responded by saying that Indian boxers had created a strong impact with their consistent performances.

"Definitely, everyone was scared. One gold medal after another was coming in. It was like a total blast at the end. The support we are getting, and the back-to-back competitions we have are big factors," she said. (ANI)

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