PM Modi’s ‘Bharat 6G Vision’ poised to get another booster

New Delhi: In a bid to boost the Bharat 6G Vision, the government is working towards the development of a multi-port switch for a single broadband antenna that can cover all 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G bands.

The developed technology can be used to cover all the bands like 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G and beyond in a single antenna without noise.

Towards this goal, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the telecom R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has collaborated with CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI), Pilani.

The institutions would jointly develop the “Multiport Switch with Tuneable Impedance Matching Network for a Single Broadband Antenna”. The project is funded under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme of the DoT.

This scheme is designed to fund Indian startups, academia and R&D institutions and is a crucial enabler for designing, developing, and commercialising telecommunication products and solutions.

It will focus on developing a micro-electromechanical technology-based switching network to cover multiple communication bands with enhanced antenna performance. (IANS)

