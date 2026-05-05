PM Narendra Modi congratulates winners across states, highlights governance push

PUDUCHERRY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday responded to the outcomes of multiple Assembly elections across India, congratulating winners, thanking voters, and highlighting what he described as a mandate for development and good governance.

He congratulated the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for its victory in the Kerala Assembly elections, where the alliance delivered a strong performance and unseated the Left Democratic Alliance government after a decade in power. Modi also thanked voters who supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), noting that the party had achieved its best-ever result in the state by winning three seats. He assured that the Centre would continue supporting Kerala's development and reiterated the party's commitment to a "Vikasita Keralam" (Developed Kerala).

At the same time, the Prime Minister hailed what he described as a historic and sweeping victory for the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly elections, calling it a triumph of "people's power" and the party's governance-focused politics. He said the 2026 elections in Bengal would be remembered for years to come and credited the win to the dedication of party workers over generations. Modi assured that the BJP would form a government ensuring opportunity and dignity for all sections of society.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters, Modi described the overall election results - including victories or strong performances in Assam and Puducherry - as a sign of public trust in the "politics of performance" and India's democratic system. He emphasized that these elections marked a "bright future" for the country and praised party workers for their efforts, especially under the leadership of BJP president Nitin Nabin.

In Puducherry, Modi specifically thanked voters for giving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) another term in power. He attributed the victory to the governance record of the government led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. The Prime Minister said the renewed mandate reflected people's confidence in the NDA's development agenda and would further accelerate governance and policy initiatives in the Union Territory.

Modi also noted that the BJP performed well in various by-elections held in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura, calling the results encouraging. Overall, he framed the election outcomes as a broad endorsement of development-oriented governance and the party's long-term vision for the country. (Agencies)

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