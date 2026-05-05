Bengal has Chosen to Free itself from ‘Shadow of Fear’: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s valiant fight for keeping the nation united and his valuable contributions in promoting national unity, during his victory speech at the party headquarters over the BJP's stupendous show in five Assembly/UT elections.

“Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee's soul would have found so much peace today,” PM Modi said, speaking on the unprecedented mandate to the BJP in Bengal.

He said that Dr Mukherjee fought a great battle to keep the state as part of India and always advocated for keeping the nation above personal interests.

“In 1951, by founding the Bharatiya Jan Sangh (precursor to BJP), he gave every worker the message that one must live for the country and die for the country. Through his own life, he proved that those who follow the mantra of the nation above all do not hesitate for even a moment to give their lives,” PM Modi said about the Jan Sangh founder. He also stated that today Bengal has chosen to free itself from the “shadow of fear” under subsequent regimes and reposed faith in the BJP by giving it an opportunity to serve Bengal. He also promised the BJP model of good governance to fulfil people’s dreams and aspirations.

The Prime Minister further said that the BJP-led NDA governments are in power in more than 20 states today, and this was primarily because of people’s faith and trust in the party’s commitment to public service and good governance.

“Our mantra is - Citizen is God. We are dedicated to serving the people, and therefore, the people are placing more and more trust in the BJP. The people are clearly seeing that where there is the BJP, there is good governance. Where there is BJP, there is development,” he stated.

PM Modi also made a fervent appeal to all the parties in Bengal, calling for giving precedence to peace over violence and bringing a paradigm shift in its ‘political culture’, dominated by fear, violence and intimidation.

Taking note of the loss of lives in previous Bengal elections, he said that the political atmosphere from now onwards should be of hope and future and not of violence and revenge.

“Earlier, during the elections in Bengal, there were reports of violence, fear and deaths of innocent people. However, this time it was different. Peaceful voting took place in Bengal. For the first time, no one lost his/her life during the voting. In this festival of democracy, the voice of the people echoed... For the first time, democracy won, not fear!” he remarked. (IANS)

Also Read: BJP’s landslide victory topples Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year rule