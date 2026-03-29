PM Narendra Modi credits Farmers for Ethanol Push

NOIDA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday credited farmers for ushering in what he described as a "new phase of development" in Uttar Pradesh, while also highlighting their role in ethanol production and providing "huge relief" to the country during a period of global uncertainty.

Speaking after inaugurating Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, the Prime Minister underscored the transformative impact of improved connectivity on the region's agricultural economy.

"The expansion of modern connectivity taking place here will further strengthen the possibilities of food processing in western Uttar Pradesh. Now, agricultural produce from this region will be able to reach global markets in a much better way," PM Modi said while addressing a large public gathering at the event.

He also expressed gratitude to farmers for their contribution to the country's ethanol production, stating, "I would also like to express my gratitude to the farmers for another important reason. The ethanol produced from your sugarcane has reduced the country's dependence on crude oil."

"The hard work of our farmers has given the country such a huge relief at a time of global crisis," he added, pointing to the economic benefits of increased ethanol blending.

The Prime Minister further noted that without the expansion of ethanol production and its blending with petrol, India would have had to import nearly 45 million barrels of crude oil annually, equivalent to around seven billion litres.

He also acknowledged the role of farmers in facilitating the airport project by providing land. "Agriculture and farming hold great importance in the economy of this region. Today, I would like to express my special gratitude to my farmer brothers and sisters who contributed to making this project a reality by giving their land," he said. (IANS)

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