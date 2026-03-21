Organic Farming Training Empowers Karbi Anglong Farmers with Certification Insights

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BOKAKHAT: A training program on organic farming practices and obtaining certification for organic food products was held on Friday in the areas surrounding Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong.

According to reports, the program was organized under the initiative of PIRBI at the Champrikimi Food Processing Center, located in Diring Shivaram Terang village in Karbi Anglong district, near Kaziranga. Farmers from several nearby villages participated in the session.

The training focused on organic farming methods and the process of obtaining official certification for organic food products. The program was led by Larbin Terangpi, Planning Officer of the NGO Aranyak. Resource person Raju Teron from the Green Foundation provided valuable insights on how farmers can obtain formal certification for their organic produce.

Teron highlighted that, in recent times, many farmers have been relying heavily on chemical fertilizers to boost crop yields. In contrast, the Karbi community has traditionally practiced agriculture without the use of chemical inputs. As a result, food products grown organically in the Karbi hills are in high demand and fetch a premium in the market.

However, due to a lack of knowledge about the certification process, many farmers are unable to receive fair prices for their organic produce despite its high quality. The program also clearly explained the differences between certified organic products and conventional food items.

The training session included detailed guidance, supported by visual presentations, on the documents required, application procedures, and the appropriate channels for applying for organic certification.

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