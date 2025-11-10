PM Narendra Modi, EC silent over ‘vote chori’ allegation: Rahul Gandhi

Patna: Lok Sabha's Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India, alleging "vote theft".

Addressing a large rally in Bihar's Kishanganj, the Congress leader claimed that votes had been stolen in Maharashtra, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, and alleged that attempts were being made to do the same in Bihar.

"Why are these (BJP and EC) people silent about my allegations? Our allegations were correct -- that is why these people are silent. They are truly vote thieves," he said.

He also repeated his charge that BJP leaders were voting from two states and accused PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of stealing elections.

The LoP alleged that after he accused the Prime Minister and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of stealing votes, neither had countered him. "Narendra Modi did not clarify even once. He didn't say that Rahul Gandhi is lying. The allegations we have made are absolutely correct -- that is why they are silent," he added.

"A thief steals, lives in fear, and eventually gets caught. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar have committed 'vote theft' in India, and they are afraid of the people. One day, they will surely be caught," he said. Escalating his attack further, Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of spreading hatred.

"Narendra Modi is filled with hatred in his blood and thinking. He wants to divide people. But my blood is filled with love -- that is the difference between us," he said. The Congress leader also said that the youth of Bihar were not getting employment and were being forced to migrate to other states for work.

"Wherever I go in India, I see people from Bihar. You have built places like Dubai with your sweat. If you can build Dubai and Bengaluru, why can't that development happen in Bihar?" he asked.

Referring to the state's heritage, Rahul Gandhi said that Nalanda University was once renowned across the world and drew students from Korea, the UK and Japan. "But today, Bihar is associated with paper leaks. In every exam here, papers are leaked through unfair means," he alleged. (IANS)

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi renews ‘vote theft’ charge, vows to make more revelations