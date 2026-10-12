PM Narendra Modi Inspires Students to Dream Big for India's Future

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged students to dream big, think differently and pursue their ideas fearlessly, saying young Indians would play a decisive role in building a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047.

Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya in Chennai, PM Modi said India's ambitions extended from becoming one of the world's three largest economies to emerging as a global manufacturing hub, hosting the Olympics and landing an Indian on the Moon. Repeatedly declaring. (IANS)

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