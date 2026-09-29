PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on Birth Anniversary

Remembering India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "On this, her birth anniversary, I pay my humble respects to the revered Lata Didi, who illuminated the name of our nation across the world with her divine singing talent. She not only adorned and enriched Bharatvarsha with her melodious notes but also steadfastly encouraged every endeavour linked to the prosperity of the country."

PM Modi also hailed Lata Mangeshkar's immense contribution to Indian music, saying that her legacy will be remembered and cherished by generations to come.

"Her unparalleled contribution to the world of Indian music will remain memorable for ages to come," he added.

Lata Mangeshkar would have turned 97 today. She passed away in Mumbai in 2022 at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy so vast that it continues to echo across generations. (ANI)

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