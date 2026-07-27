PM Narendra Modi interacts with participants of VVV programme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with participants of the ‘Viksit Vibrant Village’ programme, that saw a participation of over 400 youths from across 250 districts of the country.

The ‘Viksit Vibrant Village’ programme, implemented through MY Bharat, has been conceptualised to realise the Prime Minister’s vision of treating India’s border villages as the first villages of the nation and making them active partners in the journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’.

During her interaction with PM Modi, law student Nikita, who resides in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, highlighted that it is a big achievement for a woman to visit the border village of Changoo in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, from the faraway union territory. She expressed happiness over the opportunity and fondly shared how the villagers took great care of her just like her own family members.

When asked by the Prime Minister whether she got the opportunity to meet women panchayat heads in the areas that she visited in Changoo, Nikita replied that she indeed got the opportunity and that women Pradhans there were involved in all kinds of work including farming, managing administration as well as households.”

PM Modi suggested the youngster to get on video call with the villagers and include her family as well, while jokingly adding : “4G (network) must have reached there too.”

While mentioning that “solo travelling is a way of discovering the world while discovering yourself”, the Prime Minister said: “You all went (to the villages) solo but while returning you all must have become a family.”

“You have undertaken the journey alone which is a symbol of increasing self-esteem of India’s daughters. Our effort is to ensure that each of the youth and daughter of the country can march ahead with this same confidence,” he added. Another participant Sunil Kumar Kela hails from a border village in Rajasthan. (IANS)

Also Read: PM Modi Hails Manipur Astrophysicist Dr Ronaldo Laishram for ‘Loktak’ Galaxy Discovery