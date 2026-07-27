PM Modi Hails Manipur Astrophysicist Dr Ronaldo Laishram for ‘Loktak’ Galaxy Discovery

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted inspiring initiatives and achievements from different parts of the country, including a Manipur-born astrophysicist's role in discovering a young galaxy cluster, traditional Chongpreng instrument from Tripura and India’s rich handloom heritage.

During the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi highlighted the contribution of Manipur-born astrophysicist Dr Ronaldo Laishram, who works in Japan and was part of a team that discovered a large cluster of young galaxies.

"I would like to tell you all about Dr Ronaldo Laishram from Manipur. His name is Ronaldo, but he's an astrophysicist. He works in Japan and was part of the team that discovered a large cluster of young galaxies. They named this entire cluster the Loktak proto-cluster, after a beautiful lake in Manipur," he said.

Drawing a comparison between the natural beauty of the lake and the newly discovered celestial structure, the Prime Minister said, "The floating phumdis resemble small islands drifting over a vast expanse of water, much like the young galaxies that together form an enormous structure in space."

"People might wonder: what exactly has he done? Well, he named this entire cluster the 'Loktak Protocluster,' drawing inspiration from a beautiful lake in Manipur. Loktak is a vast freshwater lake; the floating phumdis within it create a unique landscape. It looks as if small islands are floating in a vast ocean. Similarly, these young galaxies in the cosmos form a massive structure," he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about India’s rich musical heritage, noting that the country is home to a wide variety of traditional musical instruments.

“If you were asked how many types of musical instruments exist in India, you would likely be left wondering! That is because we possess a vast array of musical instruments and the traditions associated with them,” he said.

Referring to the traditional Chongpreng instrument from Tripura, PM Modi said it is widely used among tribal communities and is made of bamboo with three strings, producing a melodious sound similar to the Sarod. He noted that although its popularity among young people had declined, musician Suraj Kumar Debbarma had worked to revive interest in the instrument through performances featuring Chongpreng and other traditional instruments, along with Kokborok folk songs, Baul music and Bengali folk music.

Praising Debbarma’s efforts, the Prime Minister said, “I am very proud of Debbarma ji; his efforts to popularise traditional music are truly commendable. I urge all of you to share information about traditional musical instruments found in your own vicinity on social media. Such efforts on your part will certainly connect others with traditional Indian music.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme, called upon citizens to go “vocal for local”, promote India’s rich handloom heritage, support local artisans and preserve the country’s traditional musical instruments, saying these represent the nation’s cultural identity and provide livelihoods to thousands of people.

Highlighting the upcoming National Handloom Day, the Prime Minister said the occasion is an opportunity to recognise the contribution of India’s weaving community.

“In just a few days, on August 7, our country will celebrate ‘National Handloom Day’. On this occasion, we celebrate the skills and creativity of our weaver brothers and sisters. These friends of ours are carrying forward traditions that have been passed down through generations,” PM Modi said.

Emphasising the cultural significance of handloom products, he noted that every handwoven fabric reflects the identity of a particular region and community.

“Every handloom garment tells the story of a specific region, a community, and the countless people associated with it. These are the people who are proudly dedicated to preserving India’s cultural heritage,” he said.

The Prime Minister urged people to encourage handloom products and strengthen the government’s “Vocal for Local” initiative.

“Today, I urge you to honour our weaver friends by encouraging handloom crafts. Come, let us further strengthen the spirit of being ‘Vocal for Local’,” he added.

PM Modi also highlighted how the promotion of handloom has improved livelihoods across the country, citing examples from Pochampally, Patna, Kuthampally and Kutch. He said many individuals and groups are giving fresh momentum to India’s handloom traditions by preserving regional weaving styles, promoting traditional products and creating employment opportunities, particularly for women weavers.

Speaking about Khadi, the Prime Minister said the fabric continues to grow in popularity and remains closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision.

“Another subject I would particularly like to mention is ‘Khadi’. We all know that ‘Khadi’ was very dear to Mahatma Gandhi. During recent years, ‘Khadi’ has become quite popular. Its sales have increased six-fold over the last 12 years. This sales figure has now reached nearly Rs 8,000 crore,” he said.

He appealed to citizens to support local artisans during the upcoming festive season.

“I urge all of you to definitely buy at least one product or the other made of Khadi, handloom, or handicraft during the upcoming festive season,” PM Modi said. (Agencies)

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