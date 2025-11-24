PM Narendra Modi is coming to unveil Dharma Dhwaj: UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday hailed the flag hoisting ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple as a historic moment, saying PM Modi’s visit on November 25 marks the culmination of a long-awaited dream.

Pathak welcomed PM Modi, congratulated him on the completion of the Ram Temple, and described the event as a miracle symbolising Sanatan Dharma’s triumph.

“PM Modi is coming to unveil the Dharma Dhwaj (the flag of Dharma) after the completion of the Ram Temple. We Indians, the people of Ayodhya, are overjoyed. The world will witness this miracle: the flag of Sanatan Dharma has been hoisted on the highest peak. The time has come for the penance of hundreds of people to be fulfilled. I heartily welcome PM Modi and congratulate him,” Pathak told ANI.

The remarks came ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for November 25.

Ayodhya is preparing for a landmark moment on November 25, when a flag hoisting ceremony at the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will mark the completion of its main construction.

Notably, Indologist Lalit Mishra’s groundbreaking discovery has brought Ayodhya’s ancient flag back to its rightful place. Mishra stumbled upon the flag while studying a painting from the pictorial Ramayana of Mewar, later confirming its mention in Valmiki Ramayana’s Ayodhya Kand. (ANI)

