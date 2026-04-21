21 dead, 61 injured in bus accident in Udhampur; PM Narendra Modi announces ex gratia

JAMMU: The death toll in the Udhampur bus accident has risen to 21, confirmed Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh on Monday.

In a post on X, Singh, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Kathua-Udhampur seat, said, "21 casualties so far and 61 injured. Injured have been shifted to Udhampur Hospital, while the one more seriously injured is being airlifted to Government Medical College, Jammu. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families."

He said that all possible assistance is being provided to those in need, while adding, "My office is in constant touch."

The accident occurred on Monday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district while the bus was coming from Ramnagar to Udhampur town.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Udhampur) Prem Singh said that some of the injured persons have been shifted to the government medical college (GMC) hospital in Udhampur town, while others are being treated at Ramnagar.

"Right now, the priority is to rescue the injured and provide them with all possible medical help," the officer said. The cause of the accident was being ascertained, said the officials. The bus had turned turtle in the accident, and more details were awaited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a bus accident. He announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took to the social media platform X to convey condolences. "Pained to hear about the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the tragic mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Narendra Modi," the PMO India added. (IANS)

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